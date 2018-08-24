IRCTC Hotels Money Laundering Case: ED files chargesheet against Lalu Yadav and family

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed chargesheet in the IRCTC hotel-for-land case naming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and his family members.

The ED agency has also named Lalu’s son and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, his party colleague PC Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, a firm Lara Projects and 10 others in the prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a special court.

Also Read : Kerala Cyber Warriors hacked Hindu Mahasabha’s website , uploads beef curry recipe

The case pertains to allegations that Lalu Prasad, as railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary of the Indian Railways, in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotels, a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company.

The CBI has already filed the chargesheet which also names Lalu, wife Rabri Devi and their younger son Tejashwi Yadav among 14 others.

The central investigating agency had recently questioned former CM Rabri Devi in connection with the case.