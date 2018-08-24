IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala Floods : Delhi Police donates Rs 1 crore to flood relief fund

Aug 24, 2018, 11:20 pm IST
The Delhi Police has donated Rs 1 crore for the victims of Kerala floods. In a letter issued by the Delhi Police, it stated that major parts of Kerala have been badly affected by the flood and a countless number of people have become homeless and destitute. “As members of the police force of the capital of the country, it is our bounden duty to come forward to donate and contribute to this noble cause,” Delhi Police mentioned this in a letter.

Facing the flood menace, Kerala has demanded an assistance of Rs 2,600 crore to carry out relief and rescue operations in the state. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit region, had sanctioned an immediate relief of Rs 500 crore for Kerala.

The Prime Minister had said that the entire country was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Kerala in this hour of tragedy. Apart from Centre, several other states have also provided financial assistance to Kerala and have also sent food packages and other goods for daily use to be used during the relief and rescue operations.

