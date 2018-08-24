KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

To Raise 100 Cr. Relief Fund CMDRF Announced Special Lottery Ticket

An informed source said: "The target of this special lottery is to raise Rs 100 crore, which will be the net profit for the state government

Aug 24, 2018, 05:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac on Friday said that the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) has announced a special lottery to raise additional relief funds for flood-affected Kerala.

Issac told the media that the cost of a ticket would be Rs 250 with the draw on October 3, with the entire proceeds of the lottery going towards the CMDRF. “The lottery has been named ‘Ashwas’ and there would be the first prize of Rs 1 lakh in each series and Rs 5,000 for 108,000 tickets,” the Minister said.

