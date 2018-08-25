Asian Games 2018: Tajinderpal Singh Wins India’s First Athletics Gold Medal

Tajinderpal Singh Toor won India’s first athletics gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games on Saturday, Day 7. He did so in record fashion as he created a new Asian Games Record when he threw 20.75m in the fifth round of the men’s shot put competition. With the gold won by Tajinderpal, India had moved to the 8th spot in the medals table.

Toor showed dominance and led the competition right from the beginning. He achieved a distance of 19.96m with his first throw. His fifth round gold medal-winning throw broke the previous record of 20.57 set in Guangzhou in 2010. Catch the ANI tweet below about Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s Gold Medal: