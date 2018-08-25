Flood-Hit Kerala Cheers Up With PM Modi’s Onam Messages Among Others

While flood-hit Kerala is still reeling from the effects of the calamity that struck the state, various leaders have come forward wishing the citizens a HAPPY ONAM and to keep up their spirits.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Good wishes to fellow citizens, particularly to our brothers and sisters in Kerala, on Onam. May this festival mark a new beginning for all those in Kerala recovering in the aftermath of the floods, and gradually beginning to rebuild their lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of it’s citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2018

BJP President Amit Shah tweeted in Malayalam his Onam wishes to Kerala:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi too tweeted:

This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps & homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of #RebuildingKerala. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2018

On his Twitter handle; Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac tweeted:

Happy Onam. Camps are celebrating Onam in high spirits: sumptuous feasts, games for children , cultural performances and merriment. Great ! We have succeeded in totally transforming the usually morose airs of the camps. My Onam feast at SDV school with playback singer smt Chitra — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) August 25, 2018

Karnataka Minister of Irrigation & Medical Education DK Shivakumar too tweeted his wishes:

Happy Onam to our brothers and sisters in Kerala. All of us Indians stand with you in rebuilding your beautiful state. pic.twitter.com/sTiNR6thO5 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 25, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too extended her Onam wishes: