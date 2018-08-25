IndiaKeralaNEWS

Flood-Hit Kerala Cheers Up With PM Modi’s Onam Messages Among Others

HAPPY ONAM TO ALL THE READERS

Aug 25, 2018, 02:25 pm IST
1 minute read
flood-hit Kerala
flood-hit Kerala receives Onam wishes from PM Modi

While flood-hit Kerala is still reeling from the effects of the calamity that struck the state, various leaders have come forward wishing the citizens a HAPPY ONAM and to keep up their spirits.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

BJP President Amit Shah tweeted in Malayalam his Onam wishes to Kerala:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi too tweeted:

READ ALSO:  Jaipur Girls Helped Kerala Flood Victims with Instagram stories

On his Twitter handle; Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac tweeted:

Karnataka Minister of Irrigation & Medical Education DK Shivakumar too tweeted his wishes:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too extended her Onam wishes:

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 9, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

Prince Salman Bin Saad Bin Abdullah Bin Turki Al Saud of Saudi Arabia dies

Feb 15, 2018, 08:05 am IST

Watch cinemas for free at this mall

Oct 21, 2017, 04:46 pm IST

Kalabhavan Shajohn clarifies rumors about Dileep’s outser ffrom AMMA

123
Mar 12, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Helicopter crashes into river : 2 Killed, Several injured

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close