Man Kills Wife for the Insurance Money in Delhi

An a-52-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangulating his wife in a bid to get benefits of insurance maturity in a running train from Moradabad to Delhi. Police said that the body of the woman was discovered at Old Delhi railway station when the staff was cleaning the yard on July 7.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Abdul Hakeem Ansari(52), a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. On July 7, an unidentified body of a woman was found in a Moradabad Passenger Train. On July 23, the body was identified as of Meshar Jahan by her husband Abdul Hakim Ansari. Later, the husband of deceased had informed that deceased had left her house on July 6 without any information, for which he had lodged a missing report at Police Station Uttam Nagar on July 7

” However, on August 8 post-mortem report was received, and as per the doctor, the cause of death was strangulation and asphyxiation, following which a case of Murder was registered. During the course of the investigation it was found that the husband of the deceased, Abdul Hakim Ansari had shifted his house recently. The relatives of the deceased had suspected that her husband may be involved in her death,” said DCP railway, Dinesh Gupta.

During interrogation Abdul disclosed that he had been married thrice, for last two years, his married life was not going fine, there were many issues, owing to which he was in frustration. He was having an LIC policy in name of deceased. He further divulged that the behaviour of deceased towards him was not healthy as such he wanted to get rid of her.

“Earlier, he tried to mislead but later broke down and revealed that he had brought her wife at Simbhawali in Ghaziabad on July 6 for her treatment. Then he switched off his phone to evade the investigative officers to trace her location. He boarded Moradabad passenger train at 11 PM. He asked her wife to get sleep in the train,” said Gupta.

Police said that as the train crossed Ghaziabad crossing around 1:30 AM, he took advantage of the situation and strangulated her wife in the running train. The accused then deboarded at Vivek Vihar police station as he thought that CCTV cameras would be installed at old Delhi railway station and he would be caught by police.

The accused was arrested over his contradicting statements during the investigation. The amount of insurance policy has not been cleared yet. We are investigating the case,” said the DCP.