IndiaLatest NewsLaws and RegulationsNEWS

Bangladesh Police will undergo training at Gujarat Forensic Sciences University

Aug 25, 2018, 08:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Police officials from Bangladesh going to train at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to reporters here, Bangladesh High Commissioner SyedMuazzem Ali said a team of police officials from his country will undergo training at the university from the next month.

“We want to increase conviction rate in cybercrime cases, and training of our police officials at GFSU will help in this,” Ali said.

Bangladesh was hit by a major banking fraud in 2016 when hackers looted USD 81 million from Bangladesh Bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Read More: Free Bus Services For Women To Strengthen Raksha Bandhan bond

Ali said the investigation into the fraud was in progress.

Bangladesh has inked a memorandum of understanding with the GFSU and has been sending its officials to the varsity for training for the last few years.

Ali attended convocation address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at GFSU yesterday.

The high commissioner today visited Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara.

He said he has a personal connection with MSU, as his uncle had been a research scholar there from 1935 to 1944.

Ali also met MSU chancellor Shubhanginidevi Raje Gaekwad.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 25, 2017, 04:21 pm IST

A century passes before a woman is chosen

Jun 29, 2017, 08:12 pm IST

Heavy Accident in Sharjah, Emirates Road temporarily closed

Shah Rukh Khan
May 13, 2017, 01:02 pm IST

“I am assumed as the best lover in the world” King Khan on Ted Talks

Dec 9, 2017, 06:52 pm IST

See what this Lion did to his former owner when they met in the new home, See all pics

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close