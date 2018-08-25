Most Haunted Place In India Where Night Entry Prohibited

Jatinga is a small village located in Assam, a state in northeastern India. The village is lush green and scenic, surrounded by serene mountains. But that’s not what it’s famous for. In fact, Jatinga is well-known for an entirely different reason – its Bird Mystery.

The Bird Mystery is a unique phenomenon that occurs at Jatinga between September and November each year. During these late monsoon months, several migratory and local birds commit mass suicide at the village

Mass suicide has always managed to freak us out. Imagine walking on a road and watching birds fall to death. These are mass suicide committed by birds. Jatinga a village in Assam has witnessed this paranormal phenomenon for years.

Just after sunset, between 7 and 10 pm, hundreds of birds descend from the sky, plummeting to their deaths by crashing into buildings and trees. Since birds aren’t known to be suicidal, the phenomenon has baffled villagers, visitors and scientists alike. For many years, locals believed that evil spirits living in the skies were responsible for bringing down the birds.

Of course, this isn’t true. After several scientific studies and experiments, it has been concluded that the birds are generally disoriented by the monsoon fog. So they are attracted by the village lights and fly towards them, sometimes hitting walls and trees during the descent. Some of the birds die, while others are grievously injured, becoming easy prey for the villagers to capture. These birds are often dazed and disheveled and do not put up any resistance when villagers attack them with catapults or bamboo stick.

Many have tried to explain this occurrence through theories, but none of them has been convincing. This unusual happening intrigues several travellers and researchers.

To promote tourism, district authorities have created a festival around the bird suicide, called the Jatinga Festival. The first edition was held in 2010.

