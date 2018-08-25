T-Mobile discovers Security breach and shut down Immediately

T-Mobile US and its unit Metro PCS informed customers on August 23 about a potential security breach that was discovered and shut down by the company.

The cyber-security team found and shut down unauthorized access to certain information on August 20, and reported the matter to authorities, T-Mobile said in a statement on its website.

No financial data, social security numbers or passwords were compromised, but other personal information like name, email id, phone number, zip code, account number or type (postpaid or prepaid) may have been exposed, the company said.

About 3 per cent of T-mobile’s 77 million customers could have been affected, a company spokesperson told technology news website Motherboard.

T-Mobile did not respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.