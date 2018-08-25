Western Toilet, 40-inch LCD TV Among Other Luxuries In Vijay Mallya’s Jail

After stating that the jail cell of liquor baron Vijay Mallya does not have proper lighting and facilities, the Indian government made the necessary changes before submitting a video to the UK Court.

Countering charges of the inhuman condition in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, Indian investigation agencies have submitted a video in the UK court showing proper natural light in the Cell Number 12, where embattled businessman Vijay Mallya will be lodged after extradition.

The 10 minutes long video shows that the cell contains Western-style toilet attached, 6 tube lights, 3 fans, the roof almost 15 feet high, white paint on the wall and 40-inch LCD television. It also has a courtyard.

The Indian authorities are trying to get Mallya extradited to India.

Recently, Vijay Mallya had complained to a UK court that there is no natural light and air in the Arthur Road Jail and jails of India are also unhygienic.

Barrack 12 at the Arthur Road Jail houses high-profile inmates, including prisoners who face a security threat elsewhere, or ones who could pose a threat to others.

After Mallya’s complaint, the UK judge had asked Indian authorities to submit within three weeks a video of a cell at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail where they plan to keep Mallya if he is extradited.

“The UK court wanted to see if Indian jails are hygienic. We have given them proof of the hygiene level and medical facilities available in jail. In fact, the barrack in which Mallya would be lodged is east-facing so it has a lot of sunlight too,” a senior level official said.

The senior official further said, “The cell has two opposite side windows so ventilation won’t be a problem. The cell also opens to a courtyard.” In the ongoing extradition proceedings, if the judge rules in favor of India, the UK home secretary would have two months to sign Mallya’s extradition order. However, both sides would have the chances to appeal to higher courts in the UK against the magistrates’ court verdict.