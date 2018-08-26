Gas Cylinder Explosion; Five Injured In West Bengal

Five persons were injured in a gas cylinder blast at a house in Rakshit in Howrah district today, police said.

The incident happened when all the five persons were busy cooking food for a birthday party hosted in the house which comes under Bagnan police station jurisdiction.

The fire was doused by locals before two fire engines reached the spot. The ground floor of the two storied building was badly damaged.

All the five persons were taken to a local hospital where two persons were admitted. The remaining three were discharged after first-aid, the police said.