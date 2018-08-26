Scare over prolonged illness, Man killed Himself in Shamli district

A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Shamli district as he was worried over his prolonged illness, police said today.

The man’s body was found hanging from a tree last evening, they said, adding his family members claimed that he was worried as he was suffering from an illness for a long period of time.

Read More: PM Narendra Modi received 168 gifts worth Rs 12.57 lakh during his foreign visits

In another incident of suspected suicide, a class 11 student was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and police are trying to ascertain why he took the extreme step.