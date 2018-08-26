IndiaNEWS

Security Forces Arrest 4 Terrorists After Gunfight

Aug 26, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Less than a minute
security forces
security forces engage in gun battle with terrorists

In a brief gunfight that took place between the security forces and the terrorists, 4 terrorists have been arrested.

The gunfight took place on Sunday in Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district’s Handwara. The security forces had also seized arms and ammunition from the terrorists’ possession as well.

The 4 arrested were the newly recruited terrorists of the Al Badr terrorist group and have been identified as Umar Bashir, Danish Khazer, Waseem Ahmad and Habib Bhat.

READ ALSO:  Jawan Martyred In Blast In Jammu Kashmir

“Four newly recruited terrorists were arrested along with warlike stores in upper reaches of Kalaroos, Handwara while trying to exfiltrate across the Line of Control,” Army said.

Army said that the terrorists were guided by three other Al-Badr men who fled under the cover of fire.

Search to trace the other terrorists is on.

On Saturday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists and arrested a key Over Ground Worker (OGW) in Pulwama district.

The police, along with the security forces busted the hideout from a house in Rajpora Litter area and recovered incriminating material along with arms and ammunition.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 18, 2017, 09:20 am IST

Meena’s Long Time Dream Has Been Fulfilled By Her Daughter!

Dec 1, 2017, 07:25 am IST

Net Neutrality : How it will affect users , All you need to know

Nov 2, 2017, 11:14 pm IST

New York attacker inspired by Daesh, ‘felt good’ about killings

Jul 26, 2017, 12:55 pm IST

No smoking and drinking will be allowed in films: CBFC

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close