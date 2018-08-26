celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

Take a Look at Actress Bipasha Basu’s Sensual Bikini Avatar: See Pic

Aug 26, 2018, 09:03 am IST
Less than a minute

Bipasha Basu is a name which needs no introduction. The diva is not only famous for her acting but is indeed famous as a fitness enthusiast in the Bollywood industry.

Thank you my love for making this day so so special ??#monkeyversary

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Also Read: Celebrity who practice yoga regularly- Bipasha Basu

Us is Happiness?? #monkeylove #goa

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

One of her recent bikini pics seems to take the internet by storm. In this picture, Bipasha can be seen donning a multicolored bikini. With just one look one can tell that she looks absolutely gorgeous, and her physique is perfect as ever.

Bipasha married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016 and the duo has been giving us some major couple goals. Trust us, they both look adorable!

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 12, 2018, 11:23 am IST

Deepika Padukone to become a gangster

Nov 3, 2017, 12:46 pm IST

Fight between truth and lies: Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat election

Isagarh_June3
Jun 3, 2018, 06:33 am IST

BJP leader threatens Govt officer , video goes viral on social medias

May 7, 2017, 03:24 pm IST

Anti terrorism raid : Two killed in Bangladesh

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close