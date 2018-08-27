ChinaInternationalLatest NewsNEWS

1 billion Dollar Damage in East China floods this month: China Daily

Aug 27, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Heavy flooding caused by a typhoon and tropical storm in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong killed 14 people and caused 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) in direct economic losses this month, the China Daily said on Monday.

China’s vegetable producing capital of Shouguang was among the worst hit, the paper said, with drones dropping antiseptic solutions to prevent a health crisis and workers draining the remaining water and burying animal carcasses in lime pits.

Read More: Imran Khan government Ready for Proposal to Resolve Kashmir Crisis: Pak Minister

China Daily said many in Shandong were blaming the latest disaster on the failure to respond quickly to flood warnings and discharge water from reservoirs in a timely manner, which meant there was little time to evacuate livestock.

Every summer, China is forced to evacuate hundreds of thousands of residents of flood-prone regions and use its extensive reservoir system to try to control water levels.

In July, as many as 241 rivers in 24 provinces had flooded, causing 25.9 billion yuan in direct economic losses.

Tags

Related Articles

trishal lll (1)
Feb 23, 2018, 08:54 pm IST

These hot pictures of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter are becoming viral!

not-ready-to-give-up-mp-salary-for-23-days-says-subramanian-swamy
Apr 5, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Not ready to give up MP salary for 23 days, says Subramanian Swamy

prachi-
Jul 31, 2018, 08:13 pm IST

Muslim girls should marry Hindu boys to get rid of nikah halala and triple talaq , Says Sadhvi Prachi

Aug 2, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

Man arrested for allegedly having sex outside shopping mall

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close