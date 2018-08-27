celebritiesCinemaentertainmentIndiaLatest NewsNEWS

After Stealing Hearts With Her Wink, Priya Varrier Will Make You Go WoW In Her Saree Pics

Aug 27, 2018, 08:39 pm IST
Less than a minute
priya

All Priya Varrier fans are eagerly waiting for her debut film ‘Oru Adaar Love’. While its director is trying to make the film on a bigger canvas and hence is taking longer to release. Meanwhile, Priya is keeping her fans happy with a new picture posted on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Priya Varrier got trolled After donating huge Amount to Kerala Relief Fund: See her Post

The 18-year-old is grabbing all eyeballs with her traditional attire for Onam. She is dressed in the traditional white saree, a trademark of Kerala. The picture has been shot in the wilderness. Kerala did not celebrate Onam this year the way it normally is used to as the flood wreaked havoc across the state. Priya had also made news with her donation to Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund. Check out her picture.

?

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

On the work front, she recently shot for the whopping Rs 1 core commercial on Friday morning. “It was a heavily guarded shoot, as it marks her debut in the national ad-space. We have been informed that she has been paid around Rs 1 crore to endorse the brand. That’s a huge sum for a newcomer,” said a source to Bollywood Life.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 7, 2017, 10:59 am IST

Woman fired from job reason is not that she showed middle finger to Trump

May 16, 2017, 02:25 pm IST

Monsoon to hit Kerala by this time

Oscars stolen
Mar 6, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Oscar Awards stolen; culprit’s Facebook video goes viral

Jul 23, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

LaLiga World Tournament: Blaster’s Coach David James Confirms CK Vineeth’s Injury

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close