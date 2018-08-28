After Kiki Challenge, Mary Poppins Challenge is Taking the Internet by Storm

Just when we thought the craze of Kiki challenge was settling down, a new challenge is going viral over the internet. If Kiki was warned against for its nature of ‘flirting with danger’ Mary Poppins isn’t far from it either. In fact, this looks more threatening.

Wondering what is it about? Well, you hold a big umbrella in your hand and go to a height, which can be building, a bridge or it even can be a mountain or a hill. With an open umbrella, which you assume to act like a parachute, jump from a height. Does that sound easy? It all depends on from where and what height you are jumping. Check out some of the sample Mary Poppins challenge videos:



If you are wondering where the inspiration for his challenge is derived, the netizens are imitating the popular Disney character Marry Poppins by jumping off from a height carry an umbrella, only to get hurt or even worse lose their life at the end of the challenge.

We strongly warn you against taking up this challenge.