Ahmedabad Reported Whopping number in Malaria, Dengue cases

There has been a sharp rise in malaria cases over the last week in the city. A weekly bulletin issued by the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), stated that there have been 1,449 cases of malaria until the 25 in just this month. Just in the last week, the city reported a whopping number of 574 cases.

The weekly report also states rise in falciparum cases. In the last week, 69 fresh cases of falciparum were reported. A total of 43 cases of dengue were reported while three fresh cases of chikungunya were reported. Up until August 25, 243 cases of falciparum, 95 cases of dengue and six cases of chikungunya were reported.

Among waterborne diseases, 665 cases of gastroenteritis, 434 cases of jaundice, 435 cases of typhoid and 31 cases of cholera were reported. The civic body is taking water samples from pockets where the most number of cases have been found.