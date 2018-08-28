Ex. Big Boss Contestant got Slammed for Connecting Kerala Flood with Cow Slaughtering

Flood-ravaged Kerala may be slowly picking up the pieces and trying to rebuild all that is lost. But even amid the struggle, the state is not spared from those who attempt to point a finger at the reason for the deluge.

There were many right-wing supporters who called the floods as God’s curse to Kerala for eating beef, cow slaughter and even for thinking of allowing women in Sabari Mala temple. Unfortunately, there are some celebs who are of this opinion. Like actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi.

Naturally, Payal, who is engaged to wrestler Sangram Singh, has been slammed by many of Twitter, who are also curious as to why she posted her own picture with the tweet, instead of a cow.

#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one ?? but u can’t hurt religious faith like this? pic.twitter.com/eqBwM7F15G — PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 27, 2018

In a tweet on Monday, Payal, who calls herself a ‘proud Hindu’, wrote (sic): “#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one but u can’t hurt religious faith like this.”

In some of the comments, users question Payal if the same fate will befall Goa, and how would god deal with India, the largest exporter of beef.

“And the reason for Uttarakhand floods is soya chunks. God thought people are eating beef,” tweeted a user. “Please send us a list of food items which won’t hurt your sentiments.” Other users commented she was seeking attention as she was out of work.