businessInternationalLatest NewsNEWS

For exciting Women, this Company introduces Bras and Knickers for Men!

They also have swimwear collection, so men can also enjoy the sexy beach vibe if they want to. The reviews on the site have girls writing all positive reviews

Aug 28, 2018, 04:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

As per the reports in leading news portal Mirror, HommeMystere is selling lacy bras and matching knickers for the male who wants to wear something a little more sexy underneath his clothes.

third-party image reference

Although there is not an actual cup size, they are available for all bra sizes. So men who might enjoy the feel of silk on their partners can very well have the same feel brush against their skin. Silk, satin, lace all are made into matching knickers, baby dolls and even negligees.

Also Read: Underwear Company Invents a Knickers that Vibrates When Footballers Score!

And this is not a new site, they are very well into the business of dressing up men into sexy lingerie. The website states they are doing business for 9 years. They also have swimwear collection, so men can also enjoy the sexy beach vibe if they want to. The reviews on the site have girls writing all positive reviews about their collections.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 11, 2017, 10:41 pm IST

Woman sells handmade toys to save her cat

army engaged in ceasefire
Apr 22, 2018, 08:10 am IST

ARMY OPENS FIRE AT BORDERS; BREAKING NEWS

Kumaraswamy
Jul 17, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

Arun Jaitely accuses Congress of mistreating CM Kumaraswamy

Pakistan
Jul 14, 2018, 06:24 am IST

2 sides of election coin: one is bomb blast, other politician making rotis

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close