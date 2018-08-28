Kerala Flood relief: Something unusual from Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph

Going door to door and asking to spare some rations, or making food and parceling them, or even sending in money to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund are the usual norms of helping out the victims of the flood-hit Kerala.

But some brought out their creativity and talents in helping the flood-hit Kerala victims. And Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph is one of them.

On Monday, Apex Court Judge Kurian Joseph was seen singing at a cultural event in Delhi to raise funds for the rehabilitation of people in the southern state.

READ ALSO: Flood-Hit Kerala From Space; NASA Shows Before & After Images

Many judges from the top court and the Delhi High Court attended the event, including the Chief Justice Of India Dipak Misra.

Justice Misra addressed the audience “Some may feel that this is a celebration because there are certain performances, but I would like to say this is a consolidated effort of finding the energy to raise the contribution for a noble cause.”

Justice Joseph sang a Gospel song by Charles Albert Tindley ‘We shall overcome someday’, along with playback singer Mohit Chauhan who played the guitar.