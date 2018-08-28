Kerala Floods : CBSE to provide digital certificates for flood-hit Kerala students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced to provide digital mark sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates to the students from CBSE affiliated schools in Kerala as they might have lost them in the recent floods.

“Over 1,300 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in Kerala. Board exam academic documents are crucial for admission for higher studies and employment etc. CBSE, in technical collaboration with NeGD, developed its own and first of its kind digital academic repository called ‘Parinam Manjusha’,” read a statement from CBSE.

This academic repository has been integrated with DigiLocker – a service operated by the government that enables citizens to store certain official documents on the cloud.

“The digital academic documents being provided through Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker are digitally signed using digital signature of Controller of Examinations of CBSE which make them legally valid digital document as per the IT Act. These documents are also having PKI based QR codes and such documents can be verified for the authenticity using the DigiLocker mobile app,” the statement further read.

The students can download their documents from the Parinam Manjusha website, using their respective login-id and password provided at the time of declaration of results on their registered mobile numbers.

Kerala has recently been hit by the worst floods in the century, which caused it a loss of Rs 19,512 crore. The flood-ravaged state has received financial help from various states, Central government, organisations and individuals.