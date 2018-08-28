Police Saves a Youngster Who Was Being Tortured by his Wife’s Relatives

Jammu Kashmir Police has saved a youngster, Shoukat Ali, who was being tortured by his wife’s relatives for many days. The visuals of him being tortured went viral on the internet and police gained significant pieces of evidence from this. He was held in Kott Ponnu Village in Kathua district in Kashmir.

Shoukat Ali went missing along with his lover, a tribal woman, on 16th of this month. Three days prior to this, they presented themselves before the court and informed that they got married. But in the next few hours, they went missing and soon the videos of Shoukat Ali being cruelly beaten surfaced. He was tied to a tree, hung upside down and cruelly beaten.

Kathua Police superintendent Sreedhar Patil said he soon found out the place where Shoukat ali was held and saved him. But they have not been able to find out the ones who kidnapped him and his wife. The investigation has been expanded outside of the state. “The accused have been identified and are on the run. We have information that they might have fled outside the state,” the officer said, adding efforts are on to nab them.