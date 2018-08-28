IndiaKeralaLatest NewsNEWS

The Man Who Exhorted Others Not to Help Kerala Will Not Get Protection as S.C Rejects his Petition

Aug 28, 2018, 02:50 pm IST
Suresh Kochatil who spread a voice message through WhatsApp, exhorting people not to help the flood-hit Kerala , will not get any protection, said Supreme Court. Suresh, ever since he made his controversial voice clip has been in the eye of the storm. Keralites across the world had come out in protest against Suresh.

Suresh had filed a petition seeking protection but S.C has completely rejected his petition. The court directed Suresh to approach Police if he is facing any threats to his safety. In Suresh’s Facebook profile, he is mentioned as a BJP IT Cell member.

