accidentInternationalLatest NewsNEWS

7 People Died after a Cargo Ship Sank in Beijing River

The ship sank on Monday, and all seven bodies were recovered yesterday, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local authorities as saying.

Aug 29, 2018, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute
representational image

Seven persons have died after a cargo ship sank in the Beijing River in south China’s Guangdong province, according to a media report today. The ship sank on Monday, and all seven bodies were recovered yesterday, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local authorities as saying.

Also Read: Girl Died after the cylinder support system ran out of oxygen on the ventilator

The ship sank on Monday, and all seven bodies were recovered yesterday, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local authorities as saying. The maritime rescue centre of the Qingyuan city initiated an emergency response and dispatched search vessels to the accident site, the authorities said, adding a team would be sent to salvage the shipwreck. Further investigations will follow, they said. A team will be sent to salvage the wreck of the ship and further investigation will follow, the officials said.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 17, 2017, 08:18 pm IST

Every Indian has to contribute towards New India: Narendra Modi

Mar 20, 2018, 08:32 am IST

You will be shocked to know these educational qualifications of world’s most dangerous terrorists

Dec 22, 2017, 06:57 am IST

Quick look into the review of the latest action-blockbuster

Rakul Preet
Mar 23, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Rakul Preet on her Ups and Downs of her entire career

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close