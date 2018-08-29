7 People Died after a Cargo Ship Sank in Beijing River

Seven persons have died after a cargo ship sank in the Beijing River in south China’s Guangdong province, according to a media report today. The ship sank on Monday, and all seven bodies were recovered yesterday, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local authorities as saying.

The ship sank on Monday, and all seven bodies were recovered yesterday, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local authorities as saying. The maritime rescue centre of the Qingyuan city initiated an emergency response and dispatched search vessels to the accident site, the authorities said, adding a team would be sent to salvage the shipwreck. Further investigations will follow, they said. A team will be sent to salvage the wreck of the ship and further investigation will follow, the officials said.