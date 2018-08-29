Biplab Deb Makes Yet Another Controversial ‘Scientific’ Statement. But Wait Before You Laugh This Off!

Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura has made quite some controversial statements in the past. He has often spoken about how the technologies we use now existed in ancient India and had come at the receiving end of some harsh trolls and criticisms for it. His latest statement evoked a similar reaction from the public, but this time he might have actually surprised us with his knowledge. We still have to wait for more explanations though.

While addressing an inaugural event of a traditional boat race at Rudrasagar, an artificial lake around water palace Neermahal, Biplab explained how ducks help increase oxygen levels in the atmosphere. “When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the waterbody. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way,” Deb said. While science can be stranger than fiction, Deb was widely mocked for his statement.

But BJP and many scientists have come out in defence of the leader and it seems he was right. BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said the chief minister’s comments were 100 per cent correct and claimed there is scientific evidence to support the statements. “Ducks were used along with fish cultivation in India since ages, and is a traditional Indian knowledge, which was also confirmed by Western scientists later,” he said.

“The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has stated in their research that ducks aerate the water while swimming, which is why they are also called biological aerators. There are other prominent researches available which have claimed the same thing”, Sinha, who is a medical practitioner himself, said.

A research by Chhattisgarh’s Indira Gandhi Agriculture University states that when ducks swim, atmospheric phosphate & other minerals are created which helps in growth of green algae, the primary source of generation of oxygen in water: Sanjay Mishra, OSD to Tripura CM (28.08) pic.twitter.com/cqRKC3K68X — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2018



So is Deb right? We may have to wait a bit longer to get a firm grasp on this subject.