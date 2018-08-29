Ex-Chief Minister’s Son Rams Car Into Divider At 160 km/hr

Early Wednesday morning, Ex-Chief Minister’s son had met with an accident as he was traveling at a high speed.

Telangana ex-Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s son Nandamuri Harikrishna had met with an accident at 06:30 AM today, on Narketpally Highway.

The 61-year-old actor-politician was driving his SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, at a high speed, to attend a wedding in Nellore when his car hit a divider and flipped, landing on its side.

The police believe Harikrishna was driving at a speed of up to 160km/hr as he wanted to make it to the wedding by 9 am.

READ ALSO: Kerala Floods: Telangana government provides 100 tonnes of Nutritional food for Children

The SUV also hit another car, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Three others in the car with Harikrishna survived with injuries.

According to reports, Harikrishna was thrown out of the car and onto the road and received head and chest injuries. He was brought to Kamineni Hospital under critical condition. He was brought to the hospital with severe injuries and the bleeding could not be stopped and was declared dead at 07:30 AM.

In December 2014, Harikrishna’s son Janaki Ram Nandamuri also died in a car crash. Janaki Ram met with the accident in the Nalgonda district on December 6, 2014, not far from where his father’s car crashed early this morning.

Nandamuri Harikrishna is survived by his wife, daughter Sushaini, and sons Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Both his sons are well-known actors.