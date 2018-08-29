“If You Want Bail, Donate to Kerala CM’s Relief Fund”: Judge Tells Accused

Kerala has really managed to gather all the support it can get after the floods wreaked havoc across the state. It has been heartwarming to see that humanity hasn’t died yet. In the latest incident, it was a H.C judge who asked the accused to donate to Kerala CM’s Distress Relief fund, if he wants to get bail. The Jharkhand High Court has approved the anticipatory bail petitions of three persons on the condition that they deposit money in the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

READ ALSO: Congress To Pressure Center To Give Compensation Early To Flood-Hit Kerala

A bench of Justice A B Singh yesterday observed that much has to be done in Kerala following the devastation caused by floods. It was Utpal Ray in a cheating and forgery case who w granted bail by Singh on the condition that he would deposit Rs 7,000 in the relief fund. Bail applications of fraud accused Dhaneswar Mandal and Sambhu Mandal was also similarly admitted at the cost of Rs 5,000 each. The petitioners will have to submit a proof of their donation.

Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association general secretary Hemant Kumar Sikarwar said that high courts in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka had issued similar directions to some litigants to pay costs towards the relief fund in Kerala. The flood hit state will fondly remember the kind gesture of these judges.