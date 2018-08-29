Congress To Pressure Center To Give Compensation Early To Flood-Hit Kerala

As flood-hit Kerala is slowly limping towards normalcy, the state needs the financial aid that it was promised by the Center.

And yesterday at a relief camp in North Paravur, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had asserted that the party will pressurize the Central government to give an early compensation to the state.

The Government owes you compensation and Government has to help you build your houses. We are in opposition and it is our job to make them do their duties. Every single Congress leader is going to pressurize the Government so that your compensation is paid as soon as possible and you face minimum discomfort,” he said.

But do not have big expectations he had added, as the party does not have power in Delhi and in Kerala and can’t do ‘big things’. However, the Congress party is raising money to help people rebuild their houses.

Talking of problem being faced by people in camps, the Congress president said, “The immediate problem in all the camps is that people are saying their houses are damaged, there is a lot of mud and dirt in their houses and people have lost their papers. So I have told all the Congress workers and leaders to help them build their houses, to assist them to clean it and to help with all the papers that have been lost so that people can get the paperwork done.”

Not only with his promises did he win the hearts of the people but also with his warm gesture.

Rahul Gandhi won many hearts in Chengannur when he delayed his own flight to Alappuzha in order to enable an air ambulance with a patient to take off quickly.

The incident happened at the Christian College ground in Chengannur where Rahul Gandhi had come to take a flight to Alappuzha after visiting flood-affected areas in Pathanamthitta district. When he came to know that a woman had to be airlifted to Alappuzha on an emergency basis, he decided to let the air ambulance take off before his aircraft.

He spent some time with the inmates of a relief camp in Chengannur before visiting a camp at a local engineering college and then visited places in Edanad, Pathanamthitta district which was badly affected in the floods.

He also visited Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district, an area that was severely inundated in the rain waters.