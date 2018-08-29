IndiaNEWS

Landslides Kills 4 As 8 Remain Trapped; Rescue Teams At Work

Aug 29, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
landslide
landslide kills 4

The rescue operation team is at work trying to find and pull out the people trapped in the sudden landslide that took place.

On Wednesday, a landslide took down the houses of the locals, in which 4 are assumed to be dead while 8 are still trapped.

The incident took place in Uttarakhand’s Kot village, near Buda Kedar area.

READ ALSO: SDRF rescue horse from fast flowing Yamuna river : Watch Video

A search and rescue operation helmed by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and several district administration officials are underway.

More details are awaited.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 19, 2018, 10:59 pm IST

Kuttanad loan fraud case : Fr Thomas Peeliyanikkal under Police custody

Feb 18, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Noble move from the part of Indian Airports to make ladies happy

Jun 2, 2017, 11:19 am IST

IRCTC introduces ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ service for booking !

Jul 27, 2017, 03:11 pm IST

World Hepatitis Day: The five different types of hepatitis one must know about

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close