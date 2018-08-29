Landslides Kills 4 As 8 Remain Trapped; Rescue Teams At Work

The rescue operation team is at work trying to find and pull out the people trapped in the sudden landslide that took place.

On Wednesday, a landslide took down the houses of the locals, in which 4 are assumed to be dead while 8 are still trapped.

The incident took place in Uttarakhand’s Kot village, near Buda Kedar area.

A search and rescue operation helmed by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and several district administration officials are underway.

More details are awaited.