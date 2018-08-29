Prithviraj’s Ranam official trailer is out : Watch Here

Complete Actor Mohanlal today released the much awaited trailer of Prithviraj starrer movie ‘Ranam’ through social media page.

Going by the trailer which 1 minute and 50 seconds long, Ranam will be an intense movie, which will be rich with impressive action sequences and performances. It seems like the movie has a gangster story to narrate.

Prithviraj looks to be in top form in the movie and we can expect a scintillating performance from the actor. Similar is the case with Rahman, who essays a crucial role in the movie. The movie has been shot in the US and the trailer also has some rich visuals. The background score of the film also looks solid.



Ranam also features actors like Isha Talwar, Nandu, Shyamaprasad, Ashwin etc., in important roles. Ranam, has been directed by Nirmal Sahadev, who has earlier penned the script of Shyamaprasad’s movie Hey Jude.

Ranam will hit screens on September 6.