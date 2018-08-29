CinemaLatest NewsNEWS

Prithviraj’s Ranam official trailer is out : Watch Here

Aug 29, 2018, 09:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Complete Actor Mohanlal today released the much awaited trailer of Prithviraj starrer movie ‘Ranam’ through social media page.

Going by the trailer which 1 minute and 50 seconds long, Ranam will be an intense movie, which will be rich with impressive action sequences and performances. It seems like the movie has a gangster story to narrate.

Prithviraj looks to be in top form in the movie and we can expect a scintillating performance from the actor. Similar is the case with Rahman, who essays a crucial role in the movie. The movie has been shot in the US and the trailer also has some rich visuals. The background score of the film also looks solid.

Ranam also features actors like Isha Talwar, Nandu, Shyamaprasad, Ashwin etc., in important roles. Ranam, has been directed by Nirmal Sahadev, who has earlier penned the script of Shyamaprasad’s movie Hey Jude.

Ranam will hit screens on September 6.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 19, 2018, 09:48 pm IST

Iraqi courts have sentenced to death a total of more than 300 people

May 16, 2017, 03:11 pm IST

Trump revealed highly classified information to this country

Black Tea
Jun 2, 2018, 08:04 pm IST

Amazing health benefits of drinking black tea

Dec 31, 2017, 07:17 pm IST

SRK’s next movie to have a Title soon! Do you want to know when?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close