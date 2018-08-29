US Facebook’s ‘Watch’ Video Service Now Available Worldwide

It has been a year since Facebook’s ‘Watch’ video service has been rolled out, and now it is available globally.

The feature which was first rolled out in the US for the past year is now accessible to the world, the social media giant said on Wednesday.

“We designed the product not just in a mindless consumption but in order to get people engaged,” said Fidji Simo, Facebook’s vice president for video.

As the people gradually changed from TV to various online platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Youtube, Facebook launched ‘Watch’ to keep up with the competition.

Facebook has been ramping up its video offerings with original shows and this week announced new formats including interactive game shows, quizzes, and polls.

The announcement comes two weeks after Facebook revealed it would broadcast for free Spanish top flight division football matches in the Indian subcontinent, and Champions League matches in Latin America.

“Contents that we fund are a very small part of the contents available on Watch,” said Simo.

Facebook is hoping instead that videos made by users themselves are what will keep people watching.

Simo said Facebook had spent a lot of time developing tools so creators of videos can integrate ads themselves.

“We remain confident that monetization will help creation,” she said.