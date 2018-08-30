Is Sidharth Malhotra falls in love with Nora Fatehi?

Bollywood breakup’s relationship and marriage are common nowadays. Recent buzz in B’town is all about Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi.

According to sources close to Sidharth, he has been spending lots of quality time with Nora. It is not known how and where the two met, since they have not yet worked together.

Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news for his break-up with longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Shortly after they parted ways, Alia moved on to her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Nora, meanwhile, was said to be in a relationship with Angad Bedi. The two made no secret of their fondness for each other and revealed that they were seeing where things go. However, Angad got married to Neha Dhupia and they parted away.

On the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra.

Nora has signed Ali Abbas Zafar’s much-awaited period drama, Bharat, in which she will share screen space with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover.

