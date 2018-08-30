IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala Floods : Flood-hit Kerala to get low cost LPG cylinders, says Petroleum Minister

Aug 30, 2018, 10:03 pm IST
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has approved a proposal to replace LPG cylinders, which were lost during the recent floods in Kerala, at a subsidised rate, a statement from the Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons’ office said.

Responding to a request made by the tourism minister, Pradhan said those below the poverty line will be given an LPG connection for Rs 200 and the rest would be offered the same at Rs 1,200, the statement read.

A regular LPG connection costs Rs 1,400. All oil companies have been directed to distribute the connections immediately, the minister’s office said.

