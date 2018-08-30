IndiaNEWS

Motorists Worries As Fuel Prices Rises Again; SEE LIST

Aug 30, 2018, 02:23 pm IST
Less than a minute
fuel prices
fuel prices rises in India again

The fuel prices rockets yet again, reaching a record height leaving the motorists’ with burning pockets.

The petrol prices have gone up by 12 paise per litre and diesel has gone up by 18 paise per litre.

See PRICE LIST here:

 

CITY

  

FUEL

  

TODAY’S VALUE

  

YESTERDAY’S VALUE
 

Kolkata

  

Petrol

 

Diesel

  

81.23

 

72.78

  

81.11

 

72.60
 

Mumbai

  

Petrol

 

Diesel

  

85.72

 

74.24

  

85.60

 

74.05
 

Chennai

  

Petrol

 

Diesel

  

81.36

 

73.89

  

81.22

 

73.69
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

Petrol

 

Diesel

  

81.50

 

74.77

  

81.44

 

74.73
 

New Delhi

  

Petrol

 

Diesel

  

78.30

 

69.93

  

78.18

 

69.75

 

READ ALSO:  The Indian rupee Grabs a new record low of 70.82 per Dollar

The rise in prices of diesel may affect the prices of several commodities as it is mostly used in the transportation of food and agricultural products. An increase in its price may lead to higher inflation.

There has been a debate over whether petrol and diesel should be brought under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Opposition has demanded that fuel prices be brought under GST as that would bring down the cost of both petrol and diesel. However, so far there has been no progress on that front.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 15, 2018, 08:26 pm IST

Here’s the list of top Indian dancers

Feb 10, 2018, 08:11 am IST

TEASER OUT: Big B-Rishi Kapoor’s latest venture to warm hearts

Jul 11, 2018, 11:40 am IST

A R Rahman will appear as a special guest on this music show

flood-hit Kerala
Aug 18, 2018, 07:15 am IST

Flood-Hit Kerala Receives Rs.25 Crores From Neighbour

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close