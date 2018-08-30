Motorists Worries As Fuel Prices Rises Again; SEE LIST

The fuel prices rockets yet again, reaching a record height leaving the motorists’ with burning pockets.

The petrol prices have gone up by 12 paise per litre and diesel has gone up by 18 paise per litre.

See PRICE LIST here:

CITY FUEL TODAY’S VALUE YESTERDAY’S VALUE Kolkata Petrol Diesel 81.23 72.78 81.11 72.60 Mumbai Petrol Diesel 85.72 74.24 85.60 74.05 Chennai Petrol Diesel 81.36 73.89 81.22 73.69 Thiruvananthapuram Petrol Diesel 81.50 74.77 81.44 74.73 New Delhi Petrol Diesel 78.30 69.93 78.18 69.75

The rise in prices of diesel may affect the prices of several commodities as it is mostly used in the transportation of food and agricultural products. An increase in its price may lead to higher inflation.

There has been a debate over whether petrol and diesel should be brought under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Opposition has demanded that fuel prices be brought under GST as that would bring down the cost of both petrol and diesel. However, so far there has been no progress on that front.