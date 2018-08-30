Nita Ambani meets Kerala CM and Donates a Huge Amount to Relief Fund

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani visited Pallipad village, in Alappuzha district of Kerala, one of the worst-affected areas. During her visit, she met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and expressed solidarity to the people of Kerala. Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 21 crore to the state’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and materials worth Rs 50 crore has been distributed among the flood-affected victims.

Assuring displaced people of timely relief and support, Ambani said, “Reliance Foundation is committed to supporting the people of Kerala in this time of crisis. We will be there for all of you, and together we will overcome this calamity. Keep the faith. God’s Own Country will soon regain its grandeur.”

Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise of Nita Ambani Tweeted the following picture:

Mrs. Nita Ambani expressed support towards those affected by the #KeralaFloods and also contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, started by the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan.#RFForKerala @ril_foundation https://t.co/1lgRArx3Zc — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 30, 2018

Also Read: Kerala Floods : Flood-hit Kerala to get low cost LPG cylinders, says Petroleum Minister

Reliance Foundation appointed a team of 30 people for rescue work from 14 August 2018. In coordination with State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Reliance Foundation Information Services undertook relief and rescue operations through its toll-free helpline and successfully rescued over 1,600 people.

The field operations were conducted in six districts – Ernakulam, Wayanad, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.