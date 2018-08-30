Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s son accepts fitness challenge and challenges Taimur

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Stars like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many others have taken up the fitness challenge and so has Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s son Rahyl, 2.

Rahyl was nominated by his dad Riteish for the challenge and thus, he responded by trying his hands on indoor rock climbing. Genelia shared Rahyl’s video, where she is seen motivating him and wrote, “Rahyl accepts his Baba’s fitness challenge… He further challenges the bachcha gang. #BachceFitTohDeshFit.” Rahyl has adorably nominated Taimur (Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son), Roohi and Yash (Karan Johar’s twins), Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor’s son) and Ahil (Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s son).

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming film is Mauli (Marathi). He also has Total Dhamaal and the work-in-progress Housefull 4 in the pipeline.

