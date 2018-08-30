Special-Chartered Plane For PM Modi To Reach 4th Summit TODAY  

Hoping towards peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel for the BIMSTEC Summit.

PM Modi will be in Nepal for a 2-day visit where he is set to attend the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, by 8:30 am (local time) via a specially chartered flight.

BIMSTEC is a grouping of seven countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Thailand and Sri Lanka. The bloc accounts for nearly 22% of the world’s population and has a combined GDP of over $2.8 trillion.

The regional organisation is rapidly gaining momentum as a strong economic and strategic grouping

During the summit, leaders are expected to hold discussions on a wide range of issues including security and counterterrorism, transport and communications, environment, disaster management and strengthening economic cooperation.

In a statement before leaving for Nepal, Modi said he will interact with the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand on the margins of the summit.

“I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli and reviewing the progress we have made in our bilateral ties since my last visit to Nepal in May 2018,” he said.

Modi said he and Oli will inaugurate the Nepal Bharat Maitri Dharmashala at the Pashupatinath temple complex.

“My participation in the summit symbolises India’s highest priority to our neighbourhood and our strong commitment to continue deepening our relationship with the extended neighbourhood in South-East Asia,” he said.

He said he will interact with all the leaders of BIMSTEC “to further enrich our regional cooperation, enhance our trade ties and advance our collective efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal region”.

The Summit theme, the PM said, ‘Towards a Peaceful, Prosperous and Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region’ will enable the member-countries to shape a collective response to their common aspirations and challenges.

“I am confident that the 4th BISMTEC summit will further consolidate the progress made thus far under BIMSTEC, and will chart the course for building a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal Region,” Modi said in his statement.

PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with leaders of BIMSTEC countries on the sidelines of the summit.