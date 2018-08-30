IndiaNEWS

‘We Will Teach A Lesson To The Government” says Kamal Hassan

Aug 30, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kamal Hassan
Kamal Hassan on 2019 elections

“Yes we are ready,” says actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan to whether his party is ready for the upcoming 2019 elections.

On Wednesday, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said that although they are ready for the 2019 elections, they are not in the mindset to contest in the upcoming polls.

“We are getting ready for it (2019 general elections) and it’s true that we are ready already,” Mr Haasan said at an event in Madurai.

“We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it,” Kamal Hassan replied to the reporters’ question of whether MNM is contesting in the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu.

Two Assembly seats – Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies – have fallen vacant after the demise of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.

A date for the upcoming by-polls is yet to be announced.

