42 Drug Addicts Rescued From Rehabilitation Center

In a shocking turn of events, 42 drug addicts have been rescued from a rehabilitation centre.

The Punjab police sprung into action after receiving complaints that the patients were being abused in Disha Rehabilitation Centre in Ludhiana.

The rehabilitation centre is unregistered. The motive of a rehabilitation centre is to help the addicts to lead a normal lifestyle and to never think about drugs again.

The rescued patients have been brought to the city hospital where they have undergone MLR, medical, blood and various other tests.

On August 20, the Chief Ministers of the Northern States unanimously decided to set up a common secretariat in Panchkula to tackle the issue of drug menace in their respective states.

The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after a meeting along with the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also attended the meeting through video conferencing.