Can You Explain This? Mysterious Hand Emerges Out of Water in Kerala Floods

Amidst many stories of miseries caused by the flood in Kerala, there are a few that are noted for different reasons. One such example was the sight of all the wastes dumped into the river thrown back into the land. Now Muthirappuzha, one of the important rivers of Kerala has shown a different magical sight.

It is a hand that appeared out of river near the Kochi-Dhanushkodi Bypass bridge which has grabbed everyone’s attention. This is actually a rock but its shape is so strange that it looks exactly like a giant hand. Many have already come out saying that it is the hand of God.

They say God extended the hand to stop the flow of water. People are debating which God could have done this ! There are many who says this happened as a result of the strong force of water altering the shape of rocks.