This is the Huge Amount Kerala CM’s Distress Relief Fund Has Received So Far

Help has poured in from all parts of the world for the flood-hit Kerala. This is reflected in Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF)which has received a total amount of Rs 1,027.78 crore as of August 31, at the time of writing. The amount could go up in the coming days.

As per CMDRF website, Rs 145.88 crore has been received via electronic payments, Rs 46.04 crore via UPI/QR/VPA and Rs 835.86 crore via cash/cheque/RTGS. The electronic payments made through the website, from August 14, reached Rs 134.29 crore, with Rs 44.98 lakh on August 31 alone. The website has also listed out the banks through which the amount was received.

The page also shows some transparency rules, so that the ones who donate the money can be surer that their money is put to good use. People can also file a Right To Information Act (RTI) application to get all information on CMDRF funds, which are open to audit by the Comptroller and Accountant General.

According to the website, the funds are released only through bank transfer and are operated by Manoj Joshi IAS, the Government Principal Secretary (Finance). Transfers to the end beneficiary are done through Direct Bank Transfer system.

“Contributions to CMDRF is remitted to bank accounts maintained in State Bank of India, City main Branch, Trivandrum as well as pool accounts of various nationalized and scheduled banks and the funds are released only through bank transfer. The pool accounts have been created recently for the functioning of the online portal. The funds can be withdrawn only under the hand and seal of the Finance Secretary,” it reads.

Also, although the Finance Secretary is authorized to operate the bank account of CMDRF, the amount can be withdrawn or transferred only as per Government Orders issued by the Revenue Secretary.

“Government Orders regulate the amount that can be sanctioned by the District Collector, Revenue Special Secretary, Revenue Secretary, Revenue Minister and the Chief Minister. Over and above, it rests with the Council of Ministers,” it adds.