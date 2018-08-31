Kerala Cannot Stop Laughing at the ‘Scientific Knowledge’ of Some MLAs

Social media is trolling the Kerala MLA’s who’s exhibition of scientific knowledge in Assembly evoked some serious laughter. PV Anwar MLA, who was in the news for his alleged illegal constructions in ecologically sensitive areas used this situation to drive home the point that illegal constructions were not a reason for landslides. He did this by asking how can landslides occur in deep forests where there are no illegal constructions. Little did he know that he was making a big blunder.

Thomas Chandy, a former minister who lost his ministership for a similar reason said despite the presence of quarry, there was still rain. Social media has punished the little knowledge of MLAs with trolls. Director Aashiq Abu sarcastically said that their opinions are really valid and that we can discuss this together in an open place. He said he is happy to moderate the discussion.

Meanwhile, social media activist Sreechithran said that people elected to assemblies should have minimum environmental knowledge. He added that if there is a debate among these leaders regarding the shape of the earth, whether it is round or flat, there may not be a unanimous decision.