SNDP leader Vellapally Nateshan has lashed out at Kuttanad MLA Thomas Chandy. ” The MLA who used liquor and money to win votes in Kuttanadu has cheated the people there. In the Kanichukulangara Camp where most people resided, the MLA paid a visit after it was too late and then was never seen there again” said Nadeshan.

“Governments flood relief programme was satisfactory. People worked setting aside their political differences. Kuttanadu was completely devastated in the floods. Saji Cheriyan didn’t get a chance to speak in the assembly yesterday, but it was him who scored the goal. It was Kuttanadu which really felt the heat of the floods”, opined Nateshan.

He also said that the role of opposition should not be to just make their presence felt for the sake of showing that they are the opposition indeed. “Kerala is recovering from a disaster. Arguments and criticisms are not the way to go now”, he said.