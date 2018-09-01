celebritiesCinemaentertainment

AMMA to organize a stage show to raise money for Flood Relief

Sep 1, 2018, 03:58 pm IST
Members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists is all set to organize a stage show in order to raise money to support the flood relief activities in the state. The amount they collect through the stage shows will be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Found.

During the flood, AMMA had generously donated 60 Lakhs to the Chief Minister. According to the reports, stage shows will be planned abroad. An official announcement of the same from the association is awaited.

