Bishop Touches Famous Singer’s Breast at Funeral: Apologised after Pics and Videos went Viral

The bishop who led Aretha Franklin’s funeral has apologised to Ariana Grande for how he touched her while onstage.

Hundreds of people including dignitaries from presidents to pop stars gathered at Detroit church on Friday to pay respects to Aretha Franklin, the musical giant also known as ‘Queen of Soul’ who died at the age 76 as she succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

Among the singers, present was 25-year-old Ariana Grande who performed on A Natural Woman. An instance occurred at the funeral when bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin’s funeral awkwardly greeted Ariana on stage after she performed the song. Bishop Charles H. Ellis III ‘groped’ Ariana and is criticised for the way he touched her on stage. After the images of the moment surfaced on the net, the pastor has now apologised.

Funny moment during the #ArethaFranklinFuneral: Bishop Ellis tells @ArianaGrande when he saw her on the program he thought “it was a new something at Taco Bell.” pic.twitter.com/Sxgh8Nnt9n — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 31, 2018

Images showed Ellis’ right hand holding Ariana well above her waist with his fingers pressing against the side of her chest. As reported in The Sun, the preacher has now apologised for how he touched her onstage.

He told the Associated Press, “It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast…I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her.” Ariana looked completely uncomfortable when she was being pulled to the stage and netizens pointed it out rightly.