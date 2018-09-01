IndiaNEWS

Bus Collides Into Flower Van & Another Bus; 7 Killed

Sep 1, 2018, 11:56 am IST
A tragic accident took place where a bus collided with another and a van killing 7 passengers.

The accident took place on the wee hours of Saturday. The two buses – one on its way from Bengaluru to Palakkad and the other from Salem to Krishnagiri – collided head-on in Mamangam, Salem district of Tamil Nadu

According to initial reports, a minivan ferrying flowers from Salem to Bengaluru was parked on the side of the Salem- Bengaluru National Highway.

The Salem- Krishnagiri bus driver allegedly attempted to avoid a last-minute collision with the minivan and steered the bus away, crashing into the minivan as well as the private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Palakkad.

As a result of the impact, the bus on its way to Palakkad turned turtle The police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Salem District Collector Rohini also visited the accident spot. The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Salem, the police added.

The passengers stated that the driver’s sleepiness and lack of attention was the cause of the accident.

