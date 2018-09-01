crimecyberIndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Father-Son Duo Booked for Uploading Obscene Photos of Female Students

On a complaint lodged by four persons, including a minor student, the Rawalpindi police have registered a case under Section 292, 506 and 120B of the IPC

Sep 1, 2018, 04:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

On a complaint lodged by four persons, including a minor student, the Rawalpindi police have registered a case under Section 292, 506 and 120B of the IPC, 66, 67 and 66C of the IT Act and Section 12 of the POCSO Act against a father-son duo – Yatin Bedi and Jaswinder Bedi.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Tablet Computers Given to School Children Show Obscene Photos

Yatin Bedi and his father Jaswinder Bedi are of Haibowal Kalan in Ludhiana, and the complainants were three female students, officials said.

The complainants claimed objectionable pictures of the minor along with theirs, were uploaded on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, using fake IDs, police said. No arrest has been made yet.

Tags

