Hospital sacks 4 nurses for taking selfie with body of Nandamuri Harikrishna

Kamineni super-speciality hospital in Telangana has sacked four nurses, including a male staffer, for taking selfie with the body of Nandamuri Harikrishna, the son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao.

Harikrishna passed away on Wednesday morning after his car met a road accident in Anneparthy village. He was rushed to the Kamineni hospital located in Narketpally in Nalgonda district. The accident injuries, however, proved fatal.

The selfie was taken by the hospital staffers while preparing his body for post-mortem. Over the past couple of days, the image was going viral in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with netizens expressing their outrage against the insensitive act.

Taking cognizance, the hospital swung into action and immediately terminated the four employees on grounds of “insensitivity”.

The hospital spokesperson Venkat Bharadwaj said the incident has shamed the medical facility, adding that they have expressed their “deepest regret” to the family members and supporters of late Harikrishna.