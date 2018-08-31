Photographer gets Death Threats after Showing a Model as Nude Bride: See Pic

A Kolkata photographer has landed in trouble for doing a bold photo shoot. For the last couple of days, he is receiving constant threats over the phone and social media for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

A photographer named Pritam Mitra posted a picture of a model posing as a Bengali bride but what was unusual about the photograph was that the model posed nude.

The model could be seen wearing a traditional Bengali bride’s headgear (topor) and holding betel leaves in her left hand to cover her face which is an integral part of a Bengali wedding. She can be seen covering her bosoms with her hand and long hair. To hide her private part, the woman holds a traditional Bengali Sindur Kouto (Kumkum box) in her right hand.

Also Read: Businessman offers Glamour Model nearly Rs. 2 Crore to Spend a Night with Him

As per media reports, the picture has originally been posted on a Facebook page named Bong Crush about a week ago and took no time to go viral. Now it has over 8,000 reactions and has been shared by close to 2000 Facebook users. You can take a look at the viral picture below:

While the post hasn’t been taken down so far, the photographer has reportedly filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police. The case is being investigated by the cyber crime team of Kolkata Police.